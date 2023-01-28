Two dead after wrong-way crash on I-86 near Jamestown

A crash Saturday night caused by a wrong-way driver on I-86 near Jamestown has claimed two lives, state police reported.

The dead were identified as the driver who was eastbound in the westbound lanes and an occupant of the westbound vehicle that collided with it.

Troopers based in Jamestown responded about 6 p.m. to the crash on the expressway in the Town of Ellicott between Exit 12 (Route 60/Jamestown) and Exit 13 (Route 394/Falconer).

The wrong-way operator was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report. Two occupants in the other vehicle were transported with serious injuries to a hospital, where one of them died.

Troopers said more information will be provided as an investigation continues.