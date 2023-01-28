 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two dead after wrong-way crash on I-86 near Jamestown

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A crash Saturday night caused by a wrong-way driver on I-86 near Jamestown has claimed two lives, state police reported.

The dead were identified as the driver who was eastbound in the westbound lanes and an occupant of the westbound vehicle that collided with it.

Troopers based in Jamestown responded about 6 p.m. to the crash on the expressway in the Town of Ellicott between Exit 12 (Route 60/Jamestown) and Exit 13 (Route 394/Falconer). 

The wrong-way operator was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report. Two occupants in the other vehicle were transported with serious injuries to a hospital, where one of them died.

Troopers said more information will be provided as an investigation continues.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News