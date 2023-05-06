Two Buffalo women were listed in stable condition at Erie County Medical Center after injuries suffered in an overnight shooting near Kensington Avenue and Eggert Road, Buffalo police reported Saturday.
The victims, ages 35 and 37, were struck by gunshots after 2:30 a.m. Saturday while inside a vehicle, police said.
Police ask for anyone with information to call or text the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.
Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.