Two Buffalo officers injured in motor-vehicle crash

Two Buffalo police officers were injured when another vehicle struck their patrol car Saturday night near Martin Luther King Jr. Park, the department reported.
The officers were attempting to make a traffic stop just before 11 p.m. near the corner of Genesee and Kehr streets when another vehicle struck their vehicle, causing the airbags to deploy, Michael J. DeGeorge, a police spokesman, said Sunday.
The two male officers in the vehicle, who were not named, were treated at Erie County Medical Center for various injuries and released, DeGeorge said. The patrol vehicle was extensively damaged.
The occupants of the other vehicle refused medical attention at the scene. The incident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed yet.
