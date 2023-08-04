Two bodies were recovered Friday from the Niagara River in the Town of Lewiston, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

While the identities of the two victims were not known Friday afternoon, a preliminary investigation determined that the victims were an adult man and an adult woman, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office received a 911 call reporting a sighting of two bodies floating in the Niagara River in front of the New York State Power Authority on Lewiston Road. New York State Police assisted in the search for the bodies and located them in the river near Stella Niagara.

The Sheriff's Office Marine Unit received help from the U.S. Coast Guard in retrieving the bodies.

An investigation by the Niagara County Criminal Investigation Bureau is ongoing.