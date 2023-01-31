Two badly injured in crash on I-86 in Allegany County

Two people were seriously injured late Monday when their sedan spun out of control on I-86 in Allegany County and was struck by a tractor-trailer, State Police reported Tuesday morning.

Troopers out of the Amity barracks say they responded to the crash at about 9 p.m.

State Police say a 2009 Kia Optima was heading westbound on I-86 in the Town of Angelica when the driver lost control.

The Kia spun around several times, striking the guiderails on both sides of the highway before coming to a stop in the left lane.

A westbound 2022 Volkswagen tractor-trailer then crashed into the Kia.

The Kia's driver and passenger, who have not been identified, were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for treatment of serious injuries, State Police said. Their condition Tuesday wasn't immediately known.

The operator of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Troopers said their investigation into the crash, including its cause, continues.

This is the second serious crash in a matter of days on I-86 in rural Western New York.

On Saturday, two people were killed and another was seriously injured after a wrong-way driver smashed head-on into another vehicle on a section of the highway in the Town of Ellicott, in Chautauqua County.