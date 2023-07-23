Tonawanda Police made two arrests at the Canal Fest of the Tonawandas in separate incidents Saturday, police Capt. Fredric Foels reported.

In the first, a North Tonawanda man was charged with DWI after driving his vehicle through the Canal Fest midway area at about 3 a.m. Saturday. Marc R. Nasca, 35, was charged with Driving While Intoxicated and failure to obey a traffic control device.

Officers stationed in the area for overnight patrol stopped a vehicle that drove through the festival area and damaged barriers to cross the Renaissance bridge from North Tonawanda into the City of Tonawanda. Nasca underwent a Breathalyzer and blew a .17 blood alcohol content, more than double the legal limit of .08.

In the second incident, three officers sustained minor injuries breaking up a fight and subduing a suspect behind the “New York, New York” midway ride at the festival at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

DeVante D. Henley, 30, of Buffalo, was charged with resisting arrest, attempted assault of a police officer and harassment. Henley reportedly engaged in a verbal argument with the ride operator that “escalated into a fight behind the ride,” Foels said.

Officers Lea Stachura and Brett Rogers both suffered knee injuries, and Foels sustained a cut to his forearm. All were treated by Canal Fest EMTs and remained on duty at the event.