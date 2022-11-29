 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two-alarm fire in Clarence Center causes estimated $350,000 damage

Damage is estimated at $350,000 after a two-alarm fire late Tuesday afternoon at a home in Clarence Center, the Amherst Central Fire Alarm Office reported.

According to the report, a resident at 9295 Clarence Center Road, near Thompson Road, called about 4:30 p.m. to report a fire inside an enclosed patio attached to the house.

When Clarence Center volunteers arrived, they found the blaze spreading from the patio to the main structure. A second alarm was sounded, and the fire was brought under control within 20 minutes.

Damage was estimated at $200,000 to the building and $150,000 to the contents. The cause is under investigation. The Red Cross provide assistance to two adults.

Fire companies assisting at the scene included Clarence, Main-Transit, Swormville, East Amherst and Harris Hill.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

