Two adults were displaced and firefighters rescued a dog and a cat from a blaze Tuesday afternoon in an apartment building at 401 Alder St., the City of Olean Fire Department reported.

Fire crews were called to the scene at 1:39 p.m. and reported the flames under control 17 minutes later, according to the report. There were no injuries and no other tenants in the building were displaced.

Fire officials said the blaze was accidental. No damage estimate was given.

The report included a list of cooking safety tips. They include staying in the kitchen while frying, grilling, boiling or broiling food, and keeping anything that can catch fire away from the top of a stove.

– Dale Anderson