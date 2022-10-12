Troopers identify four killed in Royalton collision of RV and car

State police have released the names of the four people killed in Tuesday's fatal collision of an RV and a car in Royalton.

Those killed were Austin W. Wilson, 20, of Wilson; Simon P. Fox, 20, of Medina; William Bernadt IV, 21, of Newfane; and Linda E. Duffy, 80, of Sommerton, S.C., police said.

The collision happened about 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Slayton Settlement Road and Orangeport Road.

Police determined the RV, which was traveling south on Orangeport, failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a westbound Chevrolet Cruze that was in the intersection, troopers said.

The operator of the RV, identified as Michael H. Duffy, 81, also of Sommerton, S.C., and passenger Linda Duffy were taken to Erie County Medical Center. Linda Duffy died at the hospital and Michael Duffy was listed in critical condition.

Wilson, the driver of the car, and Fox, the front passenger, were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision, troopers said. Wilson, Fox and Bernadt were declared dead at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.