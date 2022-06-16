Tornado watch issued for all of Western New York

A tornado watch has been issued for all of Western New York through 11 p.m., the National Weather Service office in Buffalo announced at about 3 p.m.

The tornado watch, which is one step below the more serious tornado warning, is in effect for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Niagara, Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties.

There's also a severe thunderstorm warning in effect for northwestern Cattaraugus, southwestern Erie and Chautauqua counties in Western New York until 3:30 p.m. and another severe thunderstorm warning for northeastern Erie County, Niagara County, western Orleans and northwestern Genesee counties through 4:15 p.m.

Wind gusts as high as 60 mph and quarter-size hail are possible during these storms.

"It's not imminent," said Aaron Reynolds, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said of any possible tornadoes.

He explained that a strong cold front from the west will be colliding with the hot and humid air mass in the area and that storms from that could "grow large enough and strong enough" to possibly form a tornado.

"That's why the tornado watch is out there," he said.

Reynolds advised people to "be well aware" and "keep in tune with your local forecast."

In the event that the weather service issued an actual tornado warning, he said: "Get to a safe shelter."

