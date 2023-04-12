A Town of Tonawanda employee who was operating a town street sweeper when it tipped over last week on the I-290 expressway was charged with driving while intoxicated and was later fired, authorities said Wednesday.

Town police say Roger D. Murphy, who worked in the Highway Department and once ran for highway superintendent, was at the wheel of a 2020 Freightliner sweeper truck about 10:30 a.m. Friday on the westbound 290, near the Colvin Avenue exit, when the accident took place.

Highway Department employees operating street sweepers don't clean the 290 itself but often take the highway as the fastest way to get from one part of the town to another, Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger said.

Body camera footage provided Wednesday in response to a Freedom of Information Law request shows the street sweeper tipped over on the driver's side, with a fire engine and a contractor's truck parked behind it.

Responding officers initially worried that the liquid leaking from the vehicle could be hazardous. Brighton volunteer firefighters later determined it was water, according to a police report also provided Wednesday.

Murphy told the first officer at the scene that he lost control of the street sweeper after another driver cut him off, the report stated. At least one witness shared video of the incident with investigators, police said.

John's Towing was called to tow away the truck from the scene. Emminger said the town is awaiting an assessment of whether the sweeper can be restored to service.

"I hope it can be repaired," he said, noting the truck cost the town "north of $300,000" to purchase.

Tonawanda police had not released information about Friday's crash until the agency responded Wednesday to a public-records request.

In addition to DWI, the 53-year-old Murphy is charged with unsafe passing, a traffic violation, along with criminal possession of a controlled substance and having a controlled substance outside its original container. Police say a search of the truck's cab found a pill that was determined to be morphine sulfate, a painkiller and Schedule II controlled substance.

Murphy was placed on unpaid leave on Friday and was terminated from his job on Tuesday, Emminger said. He had earned $78,000 in the position in 2022, SeeThroughNY reported.

Town officials moved quickly to take what they believe is the appropriate action against Murphy, the supervisor said.

"We're very disturbed by what happened and we're very thankful that no one was injured," Emminger said.