Thruway, I-290, 400, 219 reopen; driving ban continues in Buffalo, Lackawanna

(Updated 9:35 a.m. Tuesday)

The Thruway, I-290 and the Niagara County portion of the I-190 have reopened as of about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to NITTEC.

Route 219 and Route 400 have also reopened, as has Route 93 from Route 5 to Tonawanda Creek Road in Newstead.

The I-990 between Millersport Highway and I-290 also has reopened.

Buffalo and Lackawanna remained under a travel ban as of Tuesday morning.

Cheektowaga is now under a travel advisory along with the rest of Erie County, the county executive's office reported early Tuesday.

The county remains in a State of Emergency as crews continue to clean up a deadly Christmas weekend blizzard.

Travel bans were lifted early Sunday in Genesee and Niagara counties.

Even though many areas in Erie County are no longer under the ban, officials urged caution from motorists.

The Town of Tonawanda, for instance, on Monday advised anyone who "has to go out" to "exercise caution on the roads, especially as they approach and go through intersections."

Authorities urge the public not to travel in areas where a travel ban is in effect. Conditions outside are life-threatening, and emergency vehicles have been getting stuck on the road.

A ban bars travel for anyone except emergency responders. Under a travel advisory, no unnecessary travel is advised.

Traffic to Canada on the Peace Bridge remains closed, while the Rainbow Bridge and Lewiston-Queenston Bridge have reopened, according to NITTEC.

A full list of closures on area highways can be viewed on the Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition's website.

As of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, these roads also remain closed, according to NITTEC:

• Route 198

• Route 5 from I-190 in Buffalo to Big Tree Road in Hamburg

• I-190 between the mainline Thruway and Buffalo Avenue in Niagara Falls

• Kensington Expressway (Route 33)