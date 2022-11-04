 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three reported injured in City of Tonawanda crash

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday on the Twin City highway at Young Street, according to City of Tonawanda police. 

Police said 18-year-old Anabel Rodriguez of Middleton was charged with passing a red light after her 2010 Toyota Camry struck an eastbound 2008 Hyundai operated by 57-year-old Buff Kramer.

Kramer was was transported to Erie County Medical Center with complaints of leg and upper body pain. Two passengers in the vehicle operated by Rodriguez also were taken to ECMC. Police said David Simmons and William Taihele, whose ages were not released, were each treated for upper body pain at ECMC. 

The accident occurred at 1:42 p.m. and the intersection was reopened at 3 p.m.

