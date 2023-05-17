A rollover crash of a Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority paratransit van is causing significant traffic backups for southbound drivers trying to get off Grand Island this morning.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

The one-vehicle crash happened just after 6 a.m. at the ramp from the southbound I-190 to the eastbound I-290 just past the South Grand Island Bridges, NFTA spokeswoman Helen Tederous said.

Three people, the driver and two passengers, were in the vehicle when it overturned. They were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries, Tederous said, with one victim's injuries considered serious.

NITTEC, the regional transportation consortium, reported the ramp from the southbound I-190 to the eastbound I-290 has been closed since shortly after 6 a.m. This is snarling traffic at the southbound South Grand Island Bridge, NITTEC said this morning, with congestion at one point reported on the 190 from the 290 interchange back to the Beaver Island Parkway exit.