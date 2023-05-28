Three firefighters were injured and 16 people are being assisted by the American Red Cross after a car fire spread to two homes Sunday morning in the Bailey-Delavan neighborhood, City of Buffalo spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

Fire crews responded shortly after 11:30 a.m. to the three-alarm blaze, which began at 202 Hagen St., between East Delavan and Lang avenues, DeGeorge said.

Fire officials estimated damage at $250,000 to the car and house at 202 Hagen. Fire exposure damage to the home next door at 200 Hagen was assessed at $200,000.

Three firefighters suffered various injuries and were taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment. Cause of the fire is under investigation.