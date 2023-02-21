Three people died and two were injured in a crash that shut down Millersport Highway in Amherst overnight.

Amherst Police said a 2018 Dodge sedan left the roadway and overturned near John James Audubon Parkway about 11:20 p.m. Monday.

The driver, an 18-year-old woman, and a 17-year-old male passenger were injured and taken to the Erie County Medical Center by Twin Cities Ambulance.

Three other passengers, an 18-year-old male, a 19-year-old female and a 20-year-old male, were pronounced dead at the scene. The identification of the victims is being withheld pending the notification of family members.

Investigators are looking for video and witnesses, and are asking residents, businesses and drivers who may have security or dashcam footage of the area or incident to contact the Amherst Police Department at 716-689-1311.

Millersport Highway, which was closed from Maple Road to Amherst Manor Drive, reopened by 6 a.m. Tuesday.