Patrol officers who responded to a house fire early Tuesday at 6226 Baer Road in the Town of Cambria, evacuated three adults and a dog, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported.

A 911 call at 3:48 a.m. to the Sheriff's Office Communications Division reported that an attached garage was on fire and that the home was believed to be occupied.

When officers arrived, they found the garage fully engulfed in flames that were spreading to the house. They entered the home and helped the three adults and the dog to safety. There were no injuries.

Volunteer fire companies from Pekin and Sanborn extinguished the blaze. There was no immediate estimate of damage. Cause of the fire is under investigation.