On the morning before Buffalo Firefighter Jason "Jay" Arno was killed in a massive blaze at a Main Street building in the Theatre District, two contractors hired to do masonry work on the exterior of the three-story brick building found it covered with snow and ice.

So, according to federal fire investigators, they used a blowtorch to melt it away. They also used a leaf blower. A piece of plywood was screwed into a doorframe where they were working, and the men held up a metal shovel by the plywood to shield it from the flame of the blowtorch.

A spark from the blowtorch got inside – possibly through a gap between the plywood and the doorframe – and ignited bags of costumes inside and set off the fire that would claim the life of the 37-year-old firefighter.

"It was stupid," Erie County District Attorney John Flynn told reporters at a news conference. "But it's not criminal."

Four months after the fatal fire, Flynn announced Thursday that there would be no criminal charges in connection to the four-alarm blaze in which Arno perished.

"It's been ruled accidental," Flynn said.

Arno's widow, Sarah-Elizabeth Arno, was "extremely upset" by the DA's decision not to pursue criminal charges, her attorney, Charles Desmond, said.

"She's just devastated," Desmond said. She was informed Wednesday by Flynn's office about the decision. "She really can't talk."

Desmond said he is waiting to see a copy of the ATF report and also the findings from investigations by the Buffalo Police Department and the state Public Employee Safety and Health Bureau. He is hoping that Flynn will meet with him and Arno's widow and "possibly reconsider."

In the meantime, Desmond is preparing a lawsuit against the owner of the building, former Rep. Chris Jacobs, the contractors and the Buffalo Fire Department.

"There will be full accountability from everyone involved," Desmond vowed.

Flynn said that the investigation found potential building code violations – the contractors, identified as "JP Contracting," did not have a permit for the masonry work. They also failed to have a fire watch.

The contractors reportedly thought they didn't need a permit because the work was considered "an emergency job because of the earthquake." An unusual 3.8 earthquake had struck Buffalo on Feb. 6.

"The bottom line is that none of them are criminal. None of them are penal law violations. They are all matters that potentially get handled in housing court here in Buffalo. They're all building code violations," Flynn said.

The city said Thursday that now that the criminal case is complete, the Division of Permit and Inspection Services "will ramp up its review of possible violations."

Jacobs said in a texted statement sent to The Buffalo News on Thursday: "I realize the District Attorney's announcement today regarding the tragic accident at 743 Main Street provides no comfort to the family and friends of Jason Arno. My deepest condolences and prayers continue to be with the Arno family."

Buffalo fire union president Vincent Ventresca said Thursday that he thinks the fire was likely an "accident," although he hadn't yet seen the ATF report.

However, he said, "I believe there are a lot of unanswered questions about permits and the inspection of the building prior to the fire."

At Thursday's news conference, Flynn gave a detailed account of what investigators here locally and those with a specialized unit of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives found.

He said the investigation found that there were at least two explosions – likely backdrafts caused by a sudden introduction of oxygen in a smoldering space. After the first, the firefighters were ordered to evacuate. As they exited, the firefighters realized Arno was missing. Several went back in and, Flynn said, they found him, but he was trapped, apparently stuck on a metal rod from a clothing rack. They were trying to get him out when a second explosion ripped through the building. Another evacuation was ordered. The firefighters couldn't rescue Arno, Flynn said.

The federal fire investigators determined that the blaze was caused by the contractors' use of the blowtorch, Flynn said. He identified the company as "JP Contracting" and said that Jacobs had hired them to do the masonry work. Jacobs had also hired a general contractor who also used a subcontractor, but they were not involved in the masonry work.

The investigators ruled out arson, as well as the possibility of an electrical problem or discarded cigarettes. The owner of DC Theatricks, who was working at the building overnight, had smoked some cigarettes that night, but always had an ash tray with him, Flynn said. The workers also were smoking that morning, but they were outside, and it is highly unlikely that the discarded butts would have ended up inside the building.

Flynn gave a timeline of what happened March 1.

At 4:46 a.m., the owner of DC Theatricks left the building after working all night on a costume order. No one else was in the building.

At 7:29 a.m., two workers from JP Contracting arrived at the worksite and began working on the north side of the building where the plywood was.

They used the torch "on and off" between 7:36 a.m. and 8:17 a.m. and the propane was turned off at 8:35 a.m.

At some point, one of the workers went home on a break.

The other was working on the masonry when at 9:53 a.m. he noticed smoke. The worker tried to put it out by throwing water from a bucket under the plywood. He tried to pry the plywood off and then kicked it in and saw flames. He called 911 at 9:56 a.m.

Two minutes later, Engine 2 arrived on the scene. Arno and his crew went inside.

An explosion was reported at 10:07 a.m., and an evacuation was ordered.

The second explosion was reported at 10:18 a.m., and the firefighters were ordered to evacuate again.

The floor of the first floor caved in, severing a gas line in the basement, which may have triggered a third explosion.

The fire grew to a fourth-alarm as multiple fire companies battled the ferocious blaze for the next several hours.

At 1:44 p.m., firefighters were able to enter the building again to recover Arno's body. By that time, dozens of fellow firefighters had gathered at the scene to pay their respects as his body was brought to an ambulance and taken away.

Arno was survived by his wife and their daughter, Olivia.

Thousands of firefighters from around the country and over the border attended Arno's funeral at St. Joseph Cathedral.