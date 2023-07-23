A 14-year-old boy was struck by a car outside the Niagara Falls Motel at 8710 Niagara Falls Blvd. on Saturday night and was transported to Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo, Niagara Falls Public Information Officer Aaron Ferguson reported in a news release.
Two other people were reportedly injured in the 7:30 p.m. incident, according to the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal.
Officials did not identify the teen or provide information on his condition. Ferguson said the investigation is ongoing.
