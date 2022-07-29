 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teen in critical condition after Aurora ATV crash

A 16-year-old ATV operator was in critical condition after a crash early Friday morning in the Town of Aurora, East Aurora police said.

Police received a 911 call at about 1:49 a.m. about a crash on a trail in the woods off Behm Road, police said in a news release.

Police and firefighters found a 16-year-old boy unconscious at the scene.

The teen, who had been operating the ATV, appeared to have crashed into a tree, which ejected both him and a 16-year-old male passenger from the vehicle.

Neither teen was wearing a helmet, police said.

The passenger did not suffer a "major injury," Police Chief Shane Krieger said in an email.

The injured teen was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital.

No further information was immediately released.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

