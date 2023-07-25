A teenager drowned at Woodlawn Beach State Park Monday afternoon, according to State Police.

State police said troopers responded to a call at 5:30 p.m. after two teenage boys entered the water at the beach and one of them, Aiden R. Walden, 16, of Lackawanna, was unable to keep his head above water.

Other beachgoers assisted in removing him from the water and lifesaving measures were started.

Woodlawn Volunteer Fire Company responded and took over the rescue efforts.

Walden was transported to South Buffalo Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead.