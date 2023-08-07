A Colden woman was arraigned Monday before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan on three counts of second-degree manslaughter and one count of reckless driving stemming from a fatal crash in February on Millersport Highway in Amherst, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that Jayla L. Mueller, 18, was speeding on the John James Audubon Parkway in Amherst on Feb. 20 when she lost control of her car on the ramp to Millersport Highway. Three young people who were passengers in the vehicle – Azathiel Pabon, 18; Isabella French, 19; and Dakota Eldridge, 20 – were all ejected and later pronounced dead at the scene.

Mueller and a fourth passenger – a 17-year-old boy – were transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where they were both treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Mueller, who was released from custody under supervision, is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 29 for further proceedings. If convicted of the highest charge against her, Mueller faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

– Harold McNeil