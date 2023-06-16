A teenager was critically injured after the speeding vehicle he was riding in crashed following an Orchard Park police chase that began early Friday morning.

Four other teenagers ran from the car after the crash and were taken into custody.

A patrol unit was conducting a traffic detail at 2:26 a.m. on Southwestern Boulevard, near the intersection with Michael Road, when a vehicle passed the patrol car going 64 mph in the 45 mph zone, Orchard Park police said in a news release.

The officer activated his emergency lights, but the vehicle did not pull over and continued westbound, police said. The vehicle failed to negotiate a curve in the road near Webster Road, struck a utility pole and rolled over several times, coming to rest against the front porch of a house.

The 16-year-old was trapped in the vehicle and needed to be extricated by the Orchard Park Fire Company. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

The teenagers who fled, two 15-year-olds, a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old, were located and examined by Orchard Park EMS.

The 17-year-old, who police believe was driving, was charged with unlawful fleeing, reckless driving, failure to yield the right of way to an emergency vehicle, speeding, passing a red light and violation of junior license restrictions. Police said he also will be facing penal law charges, which are being determined with the guidance of the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

The 14-year-old and the two 15-year-olds were charged with unlawful possession of weapons by persons under 16 and obstruction of governmental administration.