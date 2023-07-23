A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a car outside the Niagara Falls Motel at 8710 Niagara Falls Blvd. on Saturday night. The teen was transported to Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo after the 7:30 p.m. incident, Niagara Falls Public Information Officer Aaron Ferguson reported in a news release.

Ferguson said an arrest has been made, but did not identify the driver or the teen.

Two adults were also treated at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for non-life-theatening injuries sustained in the same incident.

Ferguson said the driver has been arrested and charged with one count of first-degree attempted assault and two counts of second-degree assault.

Officials did not identify the victims or the driver. Ferguson said the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be added.