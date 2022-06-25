SUV carrying 8 people shears off a pole, hits a porch in Batavia

Alcohol and marijuana may have contributed to the crash early Friday of an SUV carrying eight people that sheared off a utility pole and struck the porch of a house, Batavia police reported.

According to the report, one of the passengers was taken to United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia with minor injuries and others went to the hospital in private vehicles for evaluation. Police said most of them were minors, including the person believed to be driving.

Police were called about 2 a.m. to South Jackson Street, where investigation showed that a 2017 Toyota 4-Runner that was speeding on Chestnut Street failed to stop for a stop sign at Jackson Street, struck the pole, continued another 100 feet and hit a porch at 305 S. Jackson St.

Police said four occupants of the SUV, including the driver, fled on foot and were tracked down with the assistance of K9 Rayzor and his handler from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office. Charges are pending.

