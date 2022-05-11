Suspended jail deputy pleads guilty to cocaine possession charge

A suspended jail deputy pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor count of drug possession, a year and a half after he was pulled over and found with "a small quantity of cocaine" in his vehicle, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

John A. Gugino, 45, of Hamburg, was employed as a jail deputy with the Erie County Sheriff's Office when he was arrested on the night of Oct. 17, 2020.

Gugino was already under investigation and the subject of a search warrant when another Erie County sheriff's deputy pulled him over as he was driving on Milestrip Road in the Town of Hamburg.

Deputies searched his vehicle and found the cocaine, the DA's Office said.

He was first charged with a felony for possession of cocaine, but testing determined the weight of the cocaine to be at a misdemeanor level, according to prosecutors.

Gugino was off duty at the time of the arrest. He has been suspended without pay from his job since the arrest.

He pleaded guilty to one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh-degree before Hamburg Town Court Justice Gerald P. Gorman. He is scheduled to be sentenced July 19. He faces up to one year in jail. He remains released on his own recognizance.

The case was investigated by the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit.

Earlier this year, a correctional officer with the Sheriff's Office pleaded guilty to providing a cellphone and charger to an inmate at the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden. Jason Stachowski, 48, of Buffalo, was arrested on Jan. 4. He pleaded guilty on April 5 to a felony count of first-degree promoting prison contraband. His case is pending in Buffalo Veterans Court. If he successfully completes the program, the charge against him will be reduced to a misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance. Stachowski resigned from his job amid the agency's internal disciplinary process, sheriff's officials said. That was effective Feb. 17.

On the same day Stachowski was arrested, deputies responded to a 911 call to the Eden home of Robert M. Dee, 41, of Eden, who is a jail deputy at the Erie County Holding Center in downtown Buffalo. In December, Dee was arrested on a domestic violence charge after he was accused of hitting and putting pressure on a woman's neck. He was ordered to stay away from the woman, but deputies reportedly found Dee with her that night, which led to his arrest on a criminal contempt charge.

Last month, a grand jury accused Dee of forcible touching for touching the intimate parts of a female inmate sometime between March 19 and May 14 of 2019. Dee remains suspended without pay and an internal hearing has been scheduled.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.