Students, teacher treated after pepper spray incident at Grabiarz School

Paramedics treated an unspecified number of students and a teacher on Thursday after a student in Grabiarz School of Excellence 79 discharged a can of pepper spray in a classroom, a Buffalo police spokesman said.

It doesn't appear the 13-year-old boy who sprayed the irritant shortly before noon discharged the substance directly at other students, but some were affected by the chemical in the air, the spokesman said.

Administrators initiated a shelter in place order at the Lawn Avenue school for about an hour, and it was lifted at about 1 p.m.

The incident is under investigation, the police spokesman said.

Buffalo police, Buffalo fire and paramedics responded to the school just before noontime.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.