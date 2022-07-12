Storm forces Mercy Flight to cut short airlift of pedestrian struck by a car in Lewiston

An approaching storm Monday evening forced Mercy Flight to cut short the airlift of a 36-year-old man to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo after he was struck by a car in Lewiston, Chief Spencer Lilly of Lewiston Fire Company No. 1 reported.

According to the report, the helicopter landed at Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston and the man, who appeared to have serious injuries, was transferred to an ambulance for the rest of the trip to ECMC.

Fire crews responded to a call at 9:48 p.m. in the 800 block of Center Street and found the man lying unresponsive in the street with traumatic injuries, Lilly said.

No details of the accident were immediately available. The Lewiston Police Department and the Niagara County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Unit are investigating.