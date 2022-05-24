State trooper treated for minor injuries after patrol car is struck on the Thruway

A state trooper was treated in Erie County Medical Center for minor injuries Tuesday after his patrol car was rear-ended on the Thruway in Hamburg, State Police reported.

According to the report, the accident occurred about 2:40 p.m. as Trooper Kenneth Filipski was eastbound on the Thruway.

After his vehicle was struck, State Police said, Filipski was able to pull onto the left shoulder of the highway. The other vehicle stopped in the median.

The other driver, Carlos M. Cruz-Rivera, 25, of Youngstown, Ohio, was charged with multiple traffic violations. He declined medical treatment at the scene, State Police said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.