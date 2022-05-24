 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State trooper treated for minor injuries after patrol car is struck on the Thruway

  • Updated
  • 0
Trooper Crash
Photo provided by New York State Police
Support this work for $1 a month

A state trooper was treated in Erie County Medical Center for minor injuries Tuesday after his patrol car was rear-ended on the Thruway in Hamburg, State Police reported.

Trooper crash 2

According to the report, the accident occurred about 2:40 p.m. as Trooper Kenneth Filipski was eastbound on the Thruway.

After his vehicle was struck, State Police said, Filipski was able to pull onto the left shoulder of the highway. The other vehicle stopped in the median.

The other driver, Carlos M. Cruz-Rivera, 25, of Youngstown, Ohio, was charged with multiple traffic violations. He declined medical treatment at the scene, State Police said.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Body of canoer recovered near Jamestown

Body of canoer recovered near Jamestown

Michael T. Leary, 46, of Pine Plains, about 60 miles south of Albany, had been unaccounted for since his canoe overturned about 7 p.m. Sunday, according to a State Police report.

Fatal motorcycle crashes on the rise in New York State

Fatal motorcycle crashes on the rise in New York State

From 2019 to last year, the number of people killed in fatal motorcycle crashes rose 53 percent, according to data from the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany's Rockefeller College.

Watch Now: Related Video

AI can tell someone's race simply by looking at their x-ray

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News