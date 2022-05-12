State trooper from Silver Creek injured in collision near Watertown

A state trooper from Silver Creek was injured on her way to work Thursday morning in a collision north of Watertown, state police said.

Alicia Gorka, who graduated from the Basic School of the New York State Police Academy earlier this year, was injured in a two-vehicle collision in Pamelia, troopers said in a news release.

Gorka, who is assigned to the agency's Troop D, was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Watertown, and then transferred to a Syracuse hospital, where she was undergoing surgery on her legs, police said. She was in stable condition.

The collision happened at 6:25 a.m. on Route 342 near a ramp to Interstate 81. The driver of a pickup was attempting to make a left turn onto the interstate and turned into the path of Gorka's personal vehicle, according to troopers.

The other driver, who suffered a cut to his head, was issued a ticket for failure to yield the right of way. The investigation is ongoing.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.