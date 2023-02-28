A 25-year-old Hamburg man was ticketed after he lost control of his vehicle and smashed into a State Police SUV late Monday, injuring the trooper who was seated inside, State Police said Tuesday morning.

The crash happened about 7:30 p.m. after State Police had responded to a disabled vehicle on the westbound Thruway, in Newstead, between exits 48A and 49.

Trooper Kevin R. Jobity of the Troop T Buffalo barracks was parked behind that vehicle, on the left shoulder, with the emergency lights activated on his SUV, State Police reported.

That's when, troopers said, Quinten P. Simet approached, at a speed too fast for the conditions, left the road and hit Jobity's patrol vehicle from behind.

Photos provided by State Police show the trooper's SUV sustained minor rear-end damage but Simet's vehicle was heavily damaged, with the front hood lifted and bent in half and the grill pushed into the engine area.

Jobity was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries and released. Simet, who was uninjured, was given several traffic tickets.