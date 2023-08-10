State Police in Fredonia have identified the woman who died after she was struck by a vehicle as she was walking in a parking lot in the Town of Dunkirk Wednesday.

Barbara A. Sam, 69, was walking north in the parking lot of Tops about 2:30 p.m. when she was struck by a 2018 Ford headed south outside the Tops Markets location at 3955 Vineyard Drive, according to state troopers, who responded at 2:36 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

– Barbara O'Brien