State police on Monday identified the 21-year-old North Collins man who was fatally injured one day earlier when his motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck in Cattaraugus County.

Troopers responded to the crash at about 10:40 a.m. Sunday on Buffalo Road in the Town of Allegany.

A 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle was northbound on Buffalo Road when the operator failed to negotiate a curve, crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed head on into a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, according to state police.

The operator of the motorcycle, Razvan Tuduc, was pronounced dead at the scene. The people in the truck were not injured.

No tickets have been issued in the incident. The Cattaraugus County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy.