A state police decontamination team was called Sunday to a Campus Drive address in Amherst after town police responding to a welfare check found what they described as a suspicious substance inside the residence.

Officers called to the scene about 10 p.m., acting out of an abundance of caution, contacted the State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team, which responded, collected the substance and decontaminated the scene.

According to Amherst police, it was an isolated incident and posed no apparent danger to the general public. The Snyder Fire Department and Twin City Ambulance also responded, Amherst police said.