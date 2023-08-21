The crash of a van Saturday morning on the I-390 Expressway in Steuben County has claimed a third life, State Police in Wayland reported Monday.

A baby that was successfully delivered in Nicholas-Noyes Hospital in Dansville after a pregnant woman died from crash injuries has died, troopers said. The newborn had been transferred to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

The mother, Margarita Ramirez-Luna, 40, died in the hospital Saturday. Another passenger, Alex Andrade, 12, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Steuben County coroner.

Eight other people were taken to the Dansville hospital after a rear tire failed on a 2005 Ford E-350 van, and it crashed on northbound I-390 in the Town of Wayland, State Police reported. Two others were airlifted to the Rochester hospital, and another went by ambulance to St. James Hospital in Hornell.

Investigators said three families were traveling in the van from Norristown, Pa., to Niagara Falls for a vacation when it veered into the highway median and rolled over several times. The injured passengers ranged in age from 1 to 49.