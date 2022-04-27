State Park Police looking for missing kayaker in Lake Ontario

State Park Police are asking residents who live along the Lake Ontario shoreline to be on the lookout for an orange and black kayak belonging to a missing kayaker.

Police said they went to the Golden Hill State Park boat launch in Somerset around 8 p.m. Monday in response to a report of a missing 54-year-old man who had been kayaking.

A multiagency search included aircraft deployed by the U.S. Coast Guard, State Police and a Park Police drone. The search also included marine assets from the Coast Guard, U.S. Border Patrol, Olcott Fire Company, Niagara County Sheriff's Office and Orleans County Sheriff's Office.

Initial search efforts were unsuccessful.

Police are asking lakeside residents to watch for the kayak, which is an Old Town Sportsman 120.

Anyone who locates the kayak is asked to contact Park Police at 716-278-1777.

