A Snyder woman died Monday evening after falling out of a moving vehicle on the I-90 eastbound near the 290 in Amherst, state police said Tuesday.

Gabriel J. Turner, 32, was found dead on the shoulder of the thruway when state troopers responded at about 8:15 p.m., police said.

Turner was a passenger in a 2011 Ford F550 tow truck, police said, that was driven by a 34-year-old male from Buffalo. An initial investigation determined Turner "exited the vehicle from the passenger side while the vehicle was in motion," according to the report.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at 585-344-6200.