A construction site inspector was killed on Interstate 90 Wednesday morning after being hit by a dump truck during a repaving project in Pembroke, state police said.

The incident happened at 5:38 a.m. in a construction zone on the westbound Thruway between the Pembroke and Batavia exits, the agency said in a news release.

Brett K. Decker, 45, of Middleport, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Genesee County Medical Examiner's Office.

Decker, who worked for Patriot Engineering & Surveying, walked into the milled right lane and was hit by a dump truck that was backing up, police said, citing results of a preliminary investigation.

The driver of the truck was identified by police as Marc C. Pennacchio, 49, of Sanborn. Pennacchio was contracted by Diamond Concrete, according to police.

Investigators do not believe impairment was a factor in the incident, but Pennacchio underwent a mandatory drug test required under federal regulations at Erie County Medical Center, troopers said.

Troopers are continuing their investigation.