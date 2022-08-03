 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Shoreline on east end of DL&W Terminal collapsed over weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
DL&W retention wall.jpg

The NFTA doesn't yet know the cause or cost to repair the damage to the shoreline and is working with the U.S. Coast Guard, the Buffalo District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the City of Buffalo.

 Ben Tsujimoto/Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

The shoreline at the east end of the DL&W Terminal collapsed over the weekend, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority said Wednesday.

The 12-foot-by-200-foot section along the Buffalo River crumbled around 1:13 p.m. Saturday.

NFTA officials said that the collapse has not affected their operations and that the shoreline had already been closed to the public for several months because of unrelated work.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The NFTA doesn't yet know the cause or cost to repair the damage to the shoreline and is working with the U.S. Coast Guard, the Buffalo District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the City of Buffalo.

Plans have been announced to transform the Delaware, Lackawanna and Western Railroad Terminal at the foot of Main Street into a bustling public space and transit hub. Developer Sam Savarino plans to turn the second floor of the DL&W Terminal into a waterfront music venue.

People are also reading…

The state set aside $30 million toward the project in this year's budget.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

California McKinney wildfire: At least four killed in state's worst blaze this year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News