Shoreline on east end of DL&W Terminal collapsed over weekend

The shoreline at the east end of the DL&W Terminal collapsed over the weekend, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority said Wednesday.

The 12-foot-by-200-foot section along the Buffalo River crumbled around 1:13 p.m. Saturday.

NFTA officials said that the collapse has not affected their operations and that the shoreline had already been closed to the public for several months because of unrelated work.

The NFTA doesn't yet know the cause or cost to repair the damage to the shoreline and is working with the U.S. Coast Guard, the Buffalo District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the City of Buffalo.

Plans have been announced to transform the Delaware, Lackawanna and Western Railroad Terminal at the foot of Main Street into a bustling public space and transit hub. Developer Sam Savarino plans to turn the second floor of the DL&W Terminal into a waterfront music venue.

The state set aside $30 million toward the project in this year's budget.