Sheriff's Office releases name of man who died in crash Friday near Eastern Hills Mall

The Erie County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday identified the 22-year-old Buffalo man who died in a crash several days earlier near the Eastern Hills Mall in Clarence after his speeding vehicle went off the road and struck a fire hydrant and utility pole.

The crash occurred at about 4:45 p.m. Friday on Transit Road near the mall, according to Sheriff's Office spokesman Scott Zylka. WKBW-TV initially reported on the incident.

Zylka said the driver, Diallo Hammond, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

An online obituary gives the driver's full name as Diallo A. Hammond II. A prep sports website indicates Hammond attended McKinley High School and played varsity football there.