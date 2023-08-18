The Erie County Sheriff's Office wanted the public's help Friday night locating a missing 12-year-old Grand Island girl who has autism.
About 20 minutes after the Sheriff's Office sent a news release about her being missing, the girl was reported to be found safe and reunited with her mother.
Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.
