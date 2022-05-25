Sheriff's Office IDs adults in accident that killed child

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office has released the names of three adults who were involved in a two-vehicle collision in which a child was killed and an infant injured Tuesday at Niagara Falls Boulevard and Sy Road in Wheatfield.

Deputies said Kathlyn P. Ventura, 29, of North Tonawanda, was the operator of an eastbound Mitsubishi, in which the two children were passengers.

The Sheriff's Office will not identify the children, Chief Deputy Aaron C. Schultz said.

The occupants of the other car, a northbound Honda, were identified as driver Jose M. Lazatin, 71, of Niagara Falls, and his passenger, Cynthia S. Lazatin, 78, also of Niagara Falls.

An investigation of the accident by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Unit is ongoing.

