 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sheriff's deputies seek to identify person killed by train in Farnham

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Erie County sheriff's deputies want the public's help identifying a person hit by a train and killed in Farnham.

Deputies found human remains and clothing on Saturday and investigators are looking for information about a person seen walking along the tracks near Railroad Avenue between Friday and Saturday, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

"The person may have been wearing a blue fleece jacket and yellow reflective vest at the time," the Sheriff's Office said.

No further description of the person was available.

Deputies ask anyone who may have information to call 716-858-2903 and reference case No. 22-085039.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News