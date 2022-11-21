Sheriff's deputies seek to identify person killed by train in Farnham

Erie County sheriff's deputies want the public's help identifying a person hit by a train and killed in Farnham.

Deputies found human remains and clothing on Saturday and investigators are looking for information about a person seen walking along the tracks near Railroad Avenue between Friday and Saturday, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

"The person may have been wearing a blue fleece jacket and yellow reflective vest at the time," the Sheriff's Office said.

No further description of the person was available.

Deputies ask anyone who may have information to call 716-858-2903 and reference case No. 22-085039.