Seven children taken to hospital after school bus, SUV collision

  • Updated
buffalo police generic copy (copy) (copy)
Sharon Cantillon / News file photo
Seven children were taken to a hospital to be evaluated after a school bus and an SUV collided on Bailey Avenue on Monday morning, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo police and fire departments.

The collision happened shortly before 7:50 a.m. on Bailey, between Walden Avenue and Broadway.

The seven children were taken to Oishei Children's Hospital.

One adult was taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated for unspecified injuries, the spokesman said, though it was unclear which vehicle that person was driving.

The cause of the collision was under investigation.

