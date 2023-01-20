Seneca Street floods after water main break

A water main break caused serious flooding on Seneca Street, near James P. Coppola Sr. Boulevard Friday morning, police said.
A van with two people inside was stuck in the water shortly after 9 a.m. Fire crews were on scene, and the road was closed in both directions.
