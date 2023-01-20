 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Seneca Street floods after water main break

  • Updated
  • 0
  • Maki Becker

Support this work for $1 a month

A water main break caused serious flooding on Seneca Street, near James P. Coppola Sr. Boulevard Friday morning, police said.

A van with two people inside was stuck in the water shortly after 9 a.m. Fire crews were on scene, and the road was closed in both directions.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's what to expect from Oscar nominations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News