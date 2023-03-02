The eastbound Kensington Expressway from downtown Buffalo to Delavan Street will close at 11 a.m. today for a few hours to allow engineers to assess damage done to the Dodge Street overpass when it was struck Wednesday, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The eastbound entrance ramps to Route 33 will be closed at Genesee Street/Elm Street, Tupper Street, Cherry Street and Jefferson Avenue, the agency reported. Eastbound motorists will be allowed to get on Route 33 at Delavan Street.

Vehicles on Dodge Street continue to be restricted to one lane of alternating traffic, controlled by a temporary traffic signal, the DOT said.

Motorists were urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones, where fines are doubled for speeding.

