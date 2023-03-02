The eastbound Kensington Expressway from downtown Buffalo to Delavan Street, which closed for several hours Thursday to allow engineers to assess damage done to the Dodge Street overpass when it was struck Wednesday, reopened early Thursday afternoon.

The outbound entrance ramps to Route 33 at Genesee Street/Elm Street, Tupper Street, Cherry Street and Jefferson Avenue were closed beginning at 11 a.m., the state Department of Transportation reported. Eastbound motorists were allowed to get on Route 33 at Delavan Street.

Vehicles on Dodge Street also were restricted to one lane of alternating traffic, controlled by a temporary traffic signal.

The outbound 33 had reopened to traffic as of 1:20 p.m., according to the Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition, or NITTEC.

This stretch of the 33 also had closed to traffic for several hours on Wednesday afternoon following the initial crash. The DOT did not respond Thursday to a request for additional information.