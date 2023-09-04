An 81-year-old Schenectady man was killed and five others were injured Sunday night after a vehicle struck a group on the front lawn of a Cattaraugus County home, state police said.
The incident happened at 7:30 p.m. on Cheese Factory Road in Allegany.
A driver was backing out of the driveway into the road, but once in the road she never straightened the wheels even though she intended to go straight, troopers said in a news release. The car accelerated back into the driveway and then onto the lawn.
Ronald S. Piechota was pronounced dead at the scene. A 66-year-old sustained severe injuries and was airlifted to Erie County Medical Center, police said.
The four other victims were treated at local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver, Peggy J. Errera, 70, of Bradford, Pa., did not display signs of intoxication, troopers said.
Police did not release further details. The investigation remains ongoing.