Rider of unregistered dirt bike dies in crash on Bailey Avenue

A 21-year-old Buffalo man riding an unregistered Honda dirt bike died Tuesday evening after his vehicle struck an SUV on Bailey Avenue, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

Investigators said the motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected and hit the ground a short distance away. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.

DeGeorge said Northeast District officers responded at 7:20 p.m. to a call about the accident at Bailey Avenue and Manhart Street, between East Delavan Avenue and the Kensington Expressway.

Investigators determined that the dirt bike was northbound on Bailey and struck the passenger side of a northbound Dodge Durango as it was turning left onto Manhart.

Police are investigating to see if reckless driving played a role in the accident, DeGeorge added.

