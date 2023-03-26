No one was injured after a home in Lewiston caught fire Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters were called around 3 p.m. to a house fire on Michelle Court, according to the Lewiston Fire Company. Flames were coming out of the front window, extending to the second floor.
Firefighters quickly entered the house to put out the fire. Crews worked throughout the afternoon to extinguish the blaze, according to the Lewiston Fire Company.
The cause remains under investigation but appears to be accidental, officials said.
Natalie Brophy
Reporter
I cover technology and startups for The Buffalo News. A North Tonawanda native, I returned to Buffalo in January 2022 after five years of reporting in Central New York and Wisconsin.
